Meghalaya witnessed a significant loss of 84.07 sq km of forest cover between 2021 and 2023, according to the latest India State of Forest Report (ISFR). The report, released by Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, highlighted a concerning trend of deforestation across the northeastern states.

Except for Sikkim, which recorded a modest increase of 2 sq km, all other states in the region reported a decline in forest cover. Nagaland topped the list with a loss of 125.22 sq km, followed by Tripura (100.22 sq km), Meghalaya, and Assam (83.92 sq km).

The northeast, despite covering only 7.98% of India’s land area, contributes a substantial 21.08% to the country’s forest and tree cover. However, this pivotal ecological region is facing mounting challenges due to human activities. Forest officials in Meghalaya pointed to agricultural expansion, infrastructure development, and settlements as primary drivers of deforestation.

The report also emphasized the impact of jhum cultivation, a traditional slash-and-burn farming method practised to grow crops like ginger and broom grass. While culturally and economically significant for local communities, this method has severe ecological repercussions, the ISFR noted.

On a national level, the report showed a positive trend, with India’s total forest and tree cover increasing by 1,445 sq km since 2021. However, the loss of forested areas in biodiversity-rich regions like the northeast underlines the need for urgent conservation efforts.