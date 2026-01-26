Meghalaya: Lumparing lift women’s football league title as Shulet seals historic win

Lumparing won their first Shillong Sports Association Women’s Football League title after a 3–1 victory over defending champions Laitkor in the 2025 final at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo.

Pynhun Shulet struck all three goals for Lumparing, scoring in the 18th, 25th and 60th minutes to decide the contest. Laitkor briefly drew level through Tracy Rympei’s long-range effort in the 22nd minute, but were unable to regain control as Lumparing dictated the decisive moments.

The final underlined two contrasting journeys. For Lumparing, it was a maiden appearance in the title match and a first championship. For Laitkor, the defeat marked a third runners-up finish in the league, adding to their reputation as one of the most consistent sides in the competition despite falling short in finals.

Lumparing took the lead when Shulet headed home from a corner. Laitkor responded swiftly as Rympei unleashed a powerful shot from the right to restore parity. The balance lasted only minutes, with Shulet capitalising on a defensive lapse to score from close range and send her side into the break 2–1 ahead.

The match turned decisively in the second half. Shulet was brought down in the penalty area and failed to convert from the spot, but made amends shortly afterwards by completing her hat-trick, leaving Laitkor with too much ground to recover. Goalkeeper Priyanka Latam produced a composed display to deny Laitkor any late comeback.

Lumparing collected Rs 50,000 as champions, while Laitkor received Rs 25,000 for finishing second.

Individual honours capped the season at the closing ceremony. Shulet was named Player of the Final. Catherine Kharkongor of Lumparing took both Top Scorer and Player of the Tournament awards. Priyanka Latam won Best Goalkeeper. Badarisha Kharumnuid of Pay For Right was adjudged Best Defender, Bahunlang Synrem of Lumparing Best Midfielder, and Phibanda Mary Nongrum of Pay For Right the Most Promising Player. Rangdajied United were recognised as the Best Disciplined Team.

The prize distribution was attended by Director of Social Welfare Camelia Doreen Lyngwa as the chief guest, cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai as the special guest, and Meghalaya Football Association president Hamletson Dohling, along with senior officials of the Shillong Sports Association led by president Banteidor Lyngdoh, MLA.