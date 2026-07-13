Meghalaya Mahila Congress seeks swift probe in Shillong assault case

The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress has condemned the alleged sexual assault of young women by a Shillong youth and called for a fair, impartial and speedy investigation into the case.

In a statement, Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress president Joplyn Shylla said the organisation strongly condemned the alleged acts committed by Jonathan Pachuau against young college women.

"If the allegations are true, such acts represent a grave violation of the dignity, safety and rights of women and deserve the strongest condemnation," she said.

The Mahila Congress urged investigating authorities to ensure a prompt and unbiased probe. Shylla said that if sufficient evidence establishes criminal responsibility, the accused should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law without delay.

Expressing support for the complainants, she said the women who have come forward should be treated with dignity, compassion and respect throughout the legal process.

"The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress reiterates its commitment to standing with survivors of sexual violence and calls on society to ensure that every woman and girl can pursue her education and live without fear of exploitation or abuse," she added.

The statement comes amid an ongoing police investigation into allegations against the accused. A Shillong youth's photograph, along with an image purportedly showing him holding an ultrasound report, went viral on social media in recent days, accompanied by posts accusing him of sexually assaulting multiple young women.

East Khasi Hills Police have confirmed that only one FIR has been registered so far, at Laitumkhrah Police Station on July 7, and said the accused is absconding. Police have appealed to anyone else who may have been similarly targeted to come forward and file a complaint. They are also coordinating with Mizoram Police following reports that the accused may have fled to the neighbouring state.

While several allegations have circulated widely on social media, police have said they have independently verified only the complaint mentioned in the FIR, and the investigation remains underway.