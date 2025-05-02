A craft gin distilled with rainwater from the world's wettest places has put Meghalaya on the international spirits map. This marks the first time an alcoholic beverage from Northeast India has reached foreign shores, establishing a new milestone for the region's agricultural products.

The spirit, produced in small batches using traditional copper stills near Cherrapunji and Mawsynram, has quietly secured distribution across parts of the European Union, with plans for expansion into Japan, the United Kingdom, and Thailand later this year.

“This is a moment of pride not just for us, but for the region,” said Mayukh Hazarika, the founder and CEO of the company behind Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin. “We wanted to create a product that tells a story about where it comes from, and we’re seeing that story resonate far beyond our expectations.”

What distinguishes Meghalaya's gin entry is its botanical profile featuring indigenous ingredients like Kaji Nemu (Assamese lemon), Khasi mandarin, Sohmarit pepper, smoked black cardamom, and pine-smoked tea. These elements create what enthusiasts describe as a complex, aromatic flavour profile unique to the region.

The product also breaks from convention through its packaging, utilising reusable military-grade steel containers instead of traditional glass bottles, reflecting both environmental consciousness and design aesthetics rooted in Northeast Indian culture.

This international breakthrough comes amid a global gin renaissance, with artisanal distilleries worldwide showcasing local botanicals and regional character. India has enthusiastically joined this trend over the past five years, with urban consumers increasingly embracing premium domestic labels that highlight regional ingredients.

Government support from Meghalaya has helped overcome the logistical challenges that traditionally limit market access for producers from the Northeast's remote areas. Recent policy shifts and increased interest in agro-entrepreneurship have begun changing the narrative for the region.

Industry observers note that this breakthrough could provide a template for other craft products from underrepresented regions of India, particularly as global consumers show growing interest in origin-driven products with authentic stories.

With 13 international spirits awards already secured, including recognition at prestigious competitions, this Meghalayan spirit demonstrates how India's emerging craft industry can successfully showcase regional biodiversity on the world stage.