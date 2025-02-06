A historic moment beckons for Indian football as Shillong hosts its first-ever Indian Super League match, with fourth-placed NorthEast United FC welcoming Mumbai City FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 7.

The match carries significant playoff implications as only a single point separates the two sides. NorthEast United, riding an impressive eight-game unbeaten streak, sits fourth with 29 points, while Mumbai City occupies sixth place with 28 points.

The Highlanders enter the contest with momentum on their side, having dominated the reverse fixture 3-0. Leading their charge is the league's top scorer Alaaeddine Ajaraie, whose 18 goals this season include a brace against Mumbai City in their previous encounter. The Highlanders' offensive prowess is evident in their 37 goals this season, second-best in the league.

Mumbai City, however, brings their own streak of resilience, remaining unbeaten in their last six away matches. The Islanders' possession-based approach, highlighted by their league-leading 3.5 passes per sequence, contrasts sharply with NorthEast's more direct style.

The visitors' scoring troubles could be a concern, having netted just 22 times this season. Their Greek forward Nikolaos Karelis leads the team with nine goals, while Lallianzuala Chhangte has managed only three.

NorthEast United coach Juan Pedro Benali acknowledges the match's significance: "Points are very important right now. It's a direct contest between Mumbai and us, and it won't be easy for either team."

His counterpart, Petr Kratky, remains focused on improvement: "There are a lot of areas that we should improve upon. NorthEast United FC are a very good team. So, we have to focus on ourselves and our processes."

The historical head-to-head favours Mumbai City with 11 wins to NorthEast's six, with four draws. However, NorthEast's current form and home advantage could prove decisive as they chase their second league double over the Islanders, having previously achieved this feat in 2020-21.