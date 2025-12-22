Meghalaya makes Khasi and Garo compulsory at foundation level to shape early learning

The Meghalaya government has mandated the teaching of Khasi and Garo for children up to Class 1, marking a significant shift in early education aimed at building cultural identity and easing learning in the foundational years.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the decision is rooted in the belief that confidence and a sense of belonging begin early. “Children must grow with confidence and a sense of belonging. Learning our own languages early helps that,” Sangma said.

Officials said the new textbooks will be introduced as an option in the upcoming academic year and will become compulsory from the following session, as many schools have already finalised their syllabi. The revised foundational-stage curriculum—from preschool to Class 1—will prioritise ease of learning, basic values and early exposure to the state’s history and traditions.

The cabinet also cleared a revised pay structure for teachers under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and ad hoc appointments, addressing a long-pending demand. Sangma described the move as recognition of their contribution and “a step towards stability in the education system”.

Beyond education, the cabinet approved a five-year Mission Mode HIV/AIDS project with an outlay of Rs 25 crore, focusing on awareness, infrastructure development and targeted interventions. Amendments to the Meghalaya Building Bye Laws, 2021, were also cleared, making green building certification mandatory for large constructions.

Former Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan was appointed chairperson of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission. The cabinet further approved the creation of the Meghalaya Livelihoods and Investment Financing Cooperative Society Ltd to support cooperative societies, agriculture and food processing with working capital and investment.

Approval was also granted to set up a National Games Secretariat Society to organise the 39th National Games, signalling the state’s preparations for the upcoming sporting event.