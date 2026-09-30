Meghalaya makes migrant worker registration mandatory, warns of penalties for employers

The Meghalaya government has made it mandatory for migrant workers employed in the state to register under the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers (MIRSS) Act and Rules, 2020.

According to a press release issued by Labour Commissioner Banteilang Kharsahngi, every migrant worker must register and obtain a separate Registration Card. Employers and contractors engaging migrant workers have been directed to ensure that the workers complete the registration process. Failure to do so can invite penalties under the Act.

Applications for registration must be submitted online to the concerned Registering Officer in the area where the migrant worker is employed. The registration fee is Rs 50. Applications can be made through the Labour Commissioner’s Portal, the Invest Meghalaya Portal, the Meghalaya State Public Service Commission website, Common Service Centres or help desks at district labour offices.

Under the amended MIRSS Rules, 2026, applicants are required to submit a Voter Identification Card, a Driving Licence, PAN, BPL Card or any other government-issued document, except Aadhaar. A police verification report is also required. The State Police Department will use the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) for the verification process and may issue provisional police verification pending completion of the process, which must be completed within 30 days.

Once approved, the Registration Card will remain valid for 179 days. Applications for renewal must be submitted at least 30 days before the card expires.

The Labour Commissioner said employers or contractors violating the provisions will face penalties. A first offence will attract a fine of Rs 10,000, while a second offence will carry a fine of Rs 25,000. A third or subsequent offence can attract a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, imprisonment for up to three months, or both.

The department has also warned of fraudulent Registration Certificates and Acknowledgement Slips being generated and displayed at check gates across the state and elsewhere. It cautioned against unauthorised duplication or alteration of documents or electronic records, stating that such acts are punishable under Section 336 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).