Meghalaya Minister Marcuise N Marak on August 22 said that the state has been making significant strides in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across the state, with a completion rate of 56.39 per cent.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Minister Marak highlighted the progress made so far while acknowledging that certain districts have faced challenges due to power disruptions, which have impacted the completion rate. However, Marak assured that as power connections are restored, the percentage of completed projects is expected to rise steadily.

Marak also disclosed that once normalcy returns, approximately 80,000 households will receive direct water connections under the JJM, as the installation of pipelines is nearing completion.

''These households are predominantly located in key areas including East Khasi Hills, East and West Jaiñtia Hills, sections of South West Khasi Hills, and parts of the Garo Hills District,'' he added.

Responding to queries, Marak outlined the ambitious goal of achieving water connections for 651,556 households, adding, ''As of now, the government has successfully provided water connections to 367,447 households.''

''To achieve this target, the Indian Government has set a deadline of January 26, 2024, for the complete implementation of the JJM,'' he said.

During the latest inspection conducted by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Meghalaya was commended for its remarkable progress in executing the Jal Jeevan Mission, being referred to as a torch-bearer for other states to follow.

In a significant development, on April 1, the Government of India released a grant-in-aid of Rs 299.24 crore to facilitate the implementation of the JJM in Meghalaya for the fiscal year 2022-23.