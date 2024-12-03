Malki SC received the First Division 2024 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh during a ceremony at the Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Stadium, Polo. The league concluded on November 28, with Malki securing the championship by finishing atop the standings without playoffs.

Malki recorded seven wins and two losses, collecting 21 points. Mylliem SC, the runners-up, earned 18 points from six victories, also earning promotion to the Shillong Premier League (SPL) 2025. Malki returns to the SPL after relegation in 2022, while Mylliem will debut in the top tier. Mylliem received ₹1 lakh for their second-place finish.

The SSA announced an increased prize pool this season, aimed at elevating local football standards. Wallambha Kharpran of Sohryngkham SC, the league’s top scorer with nine goals, was also recognized, though his team faces relegation to the Second Division alongside Umphyrnai SC.

Senior SSA officials, led by Working President Robert Dkhar, presided over the event. The Association also honoured referee Kynsanphar Lyngdoh Nongum for his inclusion in the AIFF Elite Panel and felicitated its U-14 and U-16 teams for their performances in the Meghalaya Youth League, where the U-16 team emerged champions.