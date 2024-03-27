The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has revealed its star campaigners list for Meghalaya in anticipation of the upcoming General Election to the House of the People, 2024. The comprehensive list encompasses several prominent figures from the political arena.

At the forefront of AITC's campaign efforts are Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, and Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary. They are joined by a diverse array of individuals including Manas Ranian Bhunia, Mukul Sangma, and James Lyngdoh, among others.

The list underscores AITC's strategic approach to garner support and mobilize voters in Meghalaya, a crucial battleground in the upcoming elections. Notably, the inclusion of several key figures reflects the party's commitment to amplifying its presence and influence in the region.

The announcement of star campaigners aims to galvanize party cadres and supporters, signaling AITC's preparedness for the electoral contest ahead. With the election fervor intensifying, AITC's concerted efforts to mobilize resources and rally support underscore the significance of Meghalaya in the broader political landscape.