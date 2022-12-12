West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will be arriving in Shillong, Meghalaya on December 12 to discuss strategies with party leaders.

Notably, the West Bengal CM will arrive at 2 PM at the Umroi airport today.

As per the schedule, Mamata Banerjee will be interacting with the party leaders on December 13 to discuss strategies of the state for the upcoming assembly elections.

As per reports, Mamata Banerjee will meet party leaders from all the 60 assembly seats and also interact with civil society groups and leaders of the state.

The TMC, which did not run for a single seat in the 2018 Meghalaya assembly election, took over as the state's main opposition party in November last year when 12 of the 17 Congress legislators, led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma and Pyngrope, defected to the West Bengal-based political party.

Legislator HM Shanplang, who had also left the Congress to join the Trinamool Congress, recently resigned from the party to join the BJP.

Benedic R Marak (NPP) of Raksamgre and Ferlin CA Sangma (NPP) of Selsella have also resigned from the ruling party and are expected to join the BJP.

Three other TMC lawmakers, Marthon Sangma, Jimmy D Sangma, and Shitlang Pale, are anticipated to leave the party later this month in addition to Shangpliang. On the National People's Party (NPP) banner, Marthon and Jimmy are anticipated to run for re-election, while Pale will join the UDP, the main member of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, which is now in power.

The chief minister will be accompanied by the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, who has visited the state twice this year.

