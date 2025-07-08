Meghalaya: Man arrested for repeatedly abusing teenage stepdaughter

Police have detained a 38-year-old man following allegations that he sexually exploited his minor stepdaughter over an extended period, leading to her pregnancy.

The arrest of Stoning Kharphuli occurred Monday evening in Syad, Umsning Ribhoi, Meghalaya, where he had been hiding since authorities began their search, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem confirmed.

The disturbing case emerged when the girl's mother brought her to a local health facility earlier this month, where medical staff confirmed the 15-year-old was expecting. Confronted by her mother, the teenager disclosed that her stepfather had been sexually abusing her repeatedly, though she struggled to remember exact dates of the incidents.

Following the mother's formal complaint on July 1, Mawlai police registered charges under child protection laws and criminal statutes. The victim underwent medical evaluation at Ganesh Das Hospital, where she received treatment for nearly a week before being released.

Kharphuli had initially evaded capture when local police attempted to arrest him. The investigation was subsequently handled by the district's Special Cell, which tracked him down after days of search operations.

The accused now faces prosecution under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act alongside charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police officials stated that the investigation continues as they build their case against the suspect.