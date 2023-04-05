A man was allegedly assaulted by three software engineers for objecting to ‘loud music’ at Vignan Nagar in Bengaluru’s HAL area and died on April 4 night.

The deceased, Lloyd Nehemiah (54) hailing from Meghalaya's Garo Hills was the brother of a serving Army officer, Colonel David Nehemiah.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Meghalaya CM wrote, "Lloyd Nehemiah was considered family by the A’chik people & NE tribals residing in Bengaluru. He went out of his way to help stranded people of Meghalaya return home during peak Covid times & was a brother who stood by them through all their difficult situations."

"Our A’chik community has lost a dear brother & I stand with them to offer my deepest condolences to his wife Drecie, his daughters and his loved ones. May he rest in peace," the tweet added.

Lloyd Nehemiah was considered family by the A’chik people & NE tribals residing in Bengaluru.



He went out of his way to help stranded people of Meghalaya return home during peak Covid times & was a brother who stood by them through all their difficult situations. pic.twitter.com/jBfwWAPum5 — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 5, 2023

The police assumed he died from internal injuries but did not confirm the cause of death until the autopsy was completed.

Lloyd's ill mother was also brought to the intensive care unit following the brawl on April 2 because she couldn't handle the shock. Lloyd's sister, who attempted to intercede, was also reportedly violently assaulted by the group.

The three HAL employees — Ram Samanth Rai, Abhishek Singh, and Basudev Samanth Rai — were charged with assault or use of criminal force on any lady under Indian Criminal Code sections 354 and 323. (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).

The accused, Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh, aged between 26 and 30, are from Odisha.

Lloyd said that when he protested to the loud music, one of the accused, who was drunk, pulled him to the ground and began beating him. As his sister and neighbours tried to interfere, another accused slapped them, and the neighbours were also slapped, he said.



According to a police spokesman, the brawl erupted following a heated debate between Lloyd and the three accused about "loud comments." "According to the inquiry, the three suspects, who were drunk, were chatting loudly near Lloyd's residence late at night." Lloyd and his family opposed and requested that they leave. When they refused, it became a verbal brawl, and as Lloyd came down the road, the trio beat him up," the official explained.