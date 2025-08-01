Meghalaya man convicted for assault on wife and three-year-old son

A local man has been convicted and fined Rs 1,500 by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in East Jaintia Hills District for physically assaulting his wife and attempting to strangle their three-year-old child.

The case began when Teilang Supuh filed a complaint at Umpleng AD Camp, reporting that her husband had tried to strangle their young son by the neck and threatened to kill her. The incident prompted police to register case number 118(07)2019 under sections 352/323/506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Following a thorough investigation conducted by UBSI L. Kharsyntiew, the case was charge-sheeted on September 17, 2019. After completing the trial proceedings for "State of Meghalaya vs Morning War," the court found the accused, Shri. Morning War, guilty of assault charges.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Morning War under sections 352 and 323 of the IPC, imposing a fine of Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs 1,000 for the second, totalling Rs 1,500 in penalties.

The Superintendent of Police for East Jaintia Hills District released details of the conviction, marking the conclusion of a case that began nearly six years ago with a mother's courageous decision to seek help for herself and her child.