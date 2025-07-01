Meghalaya: Man gets 25-year jail term for sexual offence against minor

A court in Meghalaya's capital Shillong, has sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl five years ago, officials said on Tuesday.

Special POCSO Judge MK Lyngdoh delivered the verdict on Monday, declaring Teiboklang Wahlang guilty of the crime committed in 2020. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In case of default in payment, the convict will have to serve an additional six months in prison.

The case was last heard on June 25, and the sentencing follows a thorough trial based on evidence submitted by the police and prosecution.

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, Wahlang had sexually assaulted the minor in 2020. Following the assault, the victim’s family filed a complaint, leading to his prompt arrest.

Wahlang was charged under multiple provisions of the POCSO Act, which is a special law designed to safeguard children from sexual abuse, as well as Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

The verdict has been welcomed by child rights activists and legal experts, who believe it sends a strong message against crimes targeting minors. Police officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice for victims and urged citizens to report any such offences without fear.

The case stands as a reminder of the importance of timely legal intervention and the role of the judiciary in upholding justice for survivors of sexual violence.