A court in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district has sentenced a man to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life without parole for murdering his pregnant wife.

The District and Sessions Court in Nongstoin found Biangkupar Nongsiej guilty of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and handed down the sentence earlier this week. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

According to police, Nongsiej murdered his wife, Wansaralin Wanniang, on February 2, 2024, by attacking her with a sharp weapon.

Wanniang was pregnant at the time of the attack, and her unborn child also died, police said.

Locals later apprehended Nongsiej and handed him over to the police.

