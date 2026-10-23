A court in Meghalaya has sentenced Deepak Debnath to six years of simple imprisonment for attempting to murder a minor boy by allegedly attacking him with a sharp knife in 2022, police said on October 23.

According to a press release issued by the East Khasi Hills district police, the incident was reported on August 22, 2022, when an FIR was lodged at Bholaganj Police Outpost alleging that Debnath had attempted to kill the complainant's minor son by chopping his neck with a sharp knife.

A case was subsequently registered at Shella Police Station under Sections 307 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Following an investigation, police arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet on February 10, 2023.

On October 7, 2026, the court of District and Sessions Judge D.R. Kharbteng in East Khasi Hills convicted Debnath in Sessions Case No. 04(T)2023, arising from Shella Police Station Case No. 24(08)2022.

The court sentenced him to six years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 304 Part II of the IPC. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional month of simple imprisonment, the police statement said.

The case was investigated by UBSI R. Ranee, who is currently posted at Mawdiangdiang Outpost, Shillong.

The press release was issued by East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem on October 23.

