A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his wife at their rented home in Nongrah, Nonglum, following a confession and subsequent surrender to police authorities.

The accused, identified as Donald Sohtun, is believed to have killed his wife, Priya Khongstia, following a domestic dispute triggered by suspicions of infidelity. Investigators found that the confrontation escalated, resulting in Sohtun fatally attacking his wife with a stone.

After the incident, Sohtun reportedly fled the scene, wrapping the victim’s body in a blanket. Her remains were discovered three days later, prompting the registration of an FIR on May 30.

Police, assisted by forensic experts and sniffer dogs, recovered the stone suspected to be the murder weapon from the scene. The case is being treated with priority, and a charge sheet is expected to be filed soon.

Sohtun has been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.