Meghalaya man jailed for five years in decade-old child molestation case

A court in Shillong has handed down a five-year prison sentence to a man convicted of molesting a minor girl more than a decade ago, marking the conclusion of a protracted legal battle that has taken 11 years to reach a resolution.

Special Judge M L Lyngdoh, presiding over the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in East Khasi Hills, convicted Banaiborlang Mawa on October 27 and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for the offence committed in 2013.

The case dates back to an incident in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district, where Mawa molested the victim when she was still a minor. The court found sufficient evidence to convict him under the POCSO Act, legislation specifically designed to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation.

Along with the custodial sentence, Judge Lyngdoh imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted man. The lengthy gap between the offence and conviction highlights ongoing concerns about case delays in India's judicial system, particularly in matters involving crimes against children.

The POCSO Act, enacted in 2012, provides for stringent punishments for sexual offences against minors and establishes special courts to ensure expedited trials in such cases.