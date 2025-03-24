A local businessman jumped from Umiam bridge on Sunday afternoon, with search efforts still underway to recover his body, police officials reported.

P Deb, who owned an electronic accessories shop at Last Stop in Laban, left his sling bag containing identification documents on the bridge before jumping.

Relatives were able to identify him from these belongings, according to police sources.

Deb, a resident of Kench's Trace in Laban, has not been located since the incident. Authorities continue to search the waters below the bridge.

Police have not yet determined what prompted the apparent suicide attempt. The investigation remains ongoing.