Meghalaya: Man sentenced to 13 years’ rigorous imprisonment in East Jaintia Hills POCSO case

A special POCSO court in East Jaintia Hills District has convicted a man for offences involving a minor girl, bringing to a close a case that began with a missing child report in October 2024.

According to the prosecution, a First Information Report was lodged at Khliehriat Women Police Station on October 9, 2024, after a woman reported that her minor granddaughter had gone missing from their shop-cum-residence at Umpleng around 6.30 pm on October 7. The child was traced the following morning.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation was conducted by the women police wing and was later described by officials as detailed and methodical. A chargesheet was filed on January 2, 2025.

After completion of the trial, the court of Special Judge (POCSO) Smti B. Khriam found the accused, Pynkloide alias Deibor Phyrnge, guilty of the charges. The court sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 under one count, and ten years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 4(1) of the POCSO Act.

The judgment was pronounced at Khliehriat, reinforcing the district police’s position that crimes against children will be pursued through to conviction. The order was issued by the Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills District.