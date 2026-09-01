Meghalaya man sentenced to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of minor stepdaughter

A Meghalaya court has sentenced a man to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter, with the sentence arising from a case registered in East Khasi Hills district in 2020.

The Special POCSO Court in Shillong, presided over by Special Judge (POCSO) MK Lyngdoh, convicted Teren Mawlieh on August 28, 2026, in connection with the case registered at Mawngap police station.

According to the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, an FIR was registered on December 7, 2020, after allegations that Mawlieh had sexually assaulted his minor stepdaughter. Police registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mawlieh was arrested during the investigation. Police subsequently filed a chargesheet on February 5, 2021.

The court convicted him under Sections 4, 6, 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act and imposed separate sentences for the offences.

He was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 under Section 4, with an additional three months of simple imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

Under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, he was sentenced to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 40,000, with another four months in jail in default of payment.

The court also awarded five years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 8, with an additional month of simple imprisonment if the fine remains unpaid.

For the offence under Section 10, Mawlieh was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000, with another month in jail in default of payment.

The court took into account the period already spent in custody. Mawlieh had served three years, 11 months and 28 days by the time of the order and will have to serve a remaining 26 years and two days in prison, according to the police.

The case was investigated by WPSI L. Kharjana, presently posted at the Women Police Station in East Khasi Hills.

The sentencing order was issued on August 28, while the East Khasi Hills police released details of the case on September 1.