Meghalaya man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering two women

A court in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life without parole for murdering two women in Nongstoin in 2021.

District and Sessions Judge, Nongstoin, convicted Banphrangkupar Nongbri for the murders of 79-year-old Phlesis Syiem and her 25-year-old domestic help, Maitlynti Lyngdoh Marshillong.

The court, on September 30, sentenced Nongbri to rigorous life imprisonment without parole and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, taking into consideration the nature of the murders, an official said on Friday.

Syiem and Marshillong were found murdered at Nongstoin in August 2021.

According to police, Nongbri was awaiting his degree results and was temporarily residing in Shillong when the murders took place. He later confessed to the crime, police said.

Investigators recovered blood-stained shoes and two mobile phones belonging to the victims from his possession.

The then West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Herbert Lyngdoh had said the motive behind the murders was robbery, as Syiem was a wealthy woman who lived with her domestic help.

The case was registered at Nongstoin police station under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

