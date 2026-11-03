A Shillong court has sentenced a man to serve four years, 10 months and one day in prison for a stabbing incident in 2012 that resulted in the death of a man in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The accused, Charles Marbaniang, was convicted by the court of District and Sessions Judge B Laitmon on October 22, 2026, in connection with Sadar Police Station Case No. 174(10) of 2012.

According to a press release issued by the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police on November 3, the incident took place on October 8, 2012, when police received information that Marbaniang had stabbed the complainant's brother. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, Sadar Police registered a case under Section 304 Part-I of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Marbaniang was subsequently arrested, and after completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet under Section 302 of the IPC in July 2013.

The court convicted Marbaniang under Section 304 Part-I of the IPC and directed him to undergo the remaining sentence of four years, 10 months and one day, after accounting for the one month and 29 days he had already spent in prison.

He was also fined Rs 30,000. Failure to pay the fine will attract an additional three months of simple imprisonment.

The case was investigated by Under-Sub-Inspector R Ranee, who is currently posted at Mawdiangdiang Outpost in Shillong.