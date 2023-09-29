Suifyan A Hazarika, also known as Manbhalang Jyrwa, Vice Chairman of the Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), has tendered his resignation from the post.

The announcement came from HNLC General Secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw. Nongtraw stated that Hazarika's resignation was accepted on humanitarian grounds.

The central executive committee has appointed Teimiki Laloo as the new vice chairman for the next six months. Despite Hazarika's departure, Nongtraw assured that the HNLC's principles remain unaltered.

Nongtraw expressed hope that Manbhalang Jyrwa will continue to be respected by the Hynniewtrep community and urged the government to focus on peace talks rather than exploiting Jyrwa's resignation. Nongtraw also stated that the new vice chairman will guide the peace process delegation.



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