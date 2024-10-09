The state government has issued a new directive requiring all hotels, lodges, homestays, resorts, and business buildings in Shillong and surrounding areas to obtain mandatory fire safety clearance. This move aims to enhance public safety and reduce fire-related risks in the bustling capital city.

The order, issued by the Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, CVD Diengdoh, IAS, under sections 13(1) and 15(1) of the Meghalaya Fire & Emergency Service Act, 2012, makes it compulsory for these establishments to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Service Organization.

This decision comes as part of the government's efforts to improve fire safety standards in commercial and hospitality sectors.