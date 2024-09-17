The Meghalaya government has introduced a new policy requiring individuals and organisations to register with the state before sharing news on social media platforms.

This move, part of the Meghalaya Public Communication Policy 2024, aims to promote responsible online reporting.

Under the new directive, those not accredited or empanelled with the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) must submit their details to the department.

Registration can be completed in person at the DIPR office or via email.

The policy warns that failure to register before disseminating news on social media within Meghalaya will be considered a violation, potentially leading to legal action.

Officials state the measure is designed to prevent the spread of content that could harm state interests, public order, or morality.