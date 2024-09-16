A protest in Shillong on Sunday, September 15, drew attention to the worsening situation in Manipur, where ethnic conflict has raged for 16 months.

The Meitei community of Manipuri Elders' Consortium Shillong (MECS) organised the demonstration at Manipuri Rajbari, focusing on recent attacks using weaponised drones and "sophisticated weapons" against both security forces and civilians.

Protesters carried placards demanding the restoration of internet services in the Imphal Valley and an end to the "killing of Meiteis". The death toll in Manipur has surpassed 250, with over 60,000 people displaced.

Meanwhile, Manipur police officials have raised alarms about a dangerous shift in protest tactics. DIG N Herojit Singh reported that demonstrators are now employing automatic firearms against security personnel, a significant escalation from previous methods like stone-throwing and slingshots.

Specific incidents in Khabeisoi and Kakwa allegedly saw police officers injured by gunfire. SP Ksh Shivakanta of Imphal West described automatic burst rounds being fired at his bulletproof vehicle, marking a concerning development in the conflict.

The police have appealed for community assistance in restoring normalcy, particularly in the Kakwa area where violence has intensified. They have called on local organisations and leaders to help de-escalate tensions through dialogue and cooperation.

In response to the escalating unrest, the Manipur government has implemented a temporary internet ban and imposed an indefinite curfew in valley districts.