Meghalaya commemorated its 53rd statehood day on January 21, with vibrant celebrations across multiple districts, highlighting the state's progress and reaffirming its commitment to sustainable development.

In South West Garo Hills (SWGH), the district marked a significant achievement by ranking first in the state for incremental progress on Sustainable Development Goals indicators. During the celebrations at Ampati, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the district's potential to become Meghalaya's "rice bowl" due to its superior soil quality. The district has also achieved surplus fish production through sustainable practices.

The Meghalaya Day Run in SWGH saw notable performances, with Kanen M. Sangma of Bongoara Village winning the men's category with a time of 36:38 minutes. In the women's category, Ringsechimik G. Sangma from Chegitchakgre Village secured first place, completing the race in 54:07 minutes.

At Ri Bhoi headquarters in Nongpoh, Dr. Celestine Lyngdoh, MLA of Umsning Constituency, joined Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal and other officials for the celebrations. The event featured a visual presentation on the Hills State movement and a cultural performance of "Ka Shad Sajer" by the Nongkhrah cultural troupe. DC Baranwal emphasized the crucial role of government employees in driving the state's growth and development.

East Khasi Hills District celebrated the occasion at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Shillong, where Deputy Commissioner R. M. Kurbah, IAS, highlighted Meghalaya's young demographics. The celebration included cultural performances by children from Boys Home and Girls Home, Mawkasiang, and recognition of the Cleanest Locality in Shillong.

Across all districts, officials stressed the importance of preserving cultural heritage while focusing on future development. Government buildings and institutions were illuminated in the evening, symbolizing the state's progress since its formation. The celebrations emphasised achievements in healthcare, education, agriculture, and law enforcement while acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead in building an inclusive and prosperous Meghalaya.