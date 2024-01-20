Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging site X to announce the release of the Meghalaya State Anthem on Meghalaya's 52nd Statehood Day. The Chief Minister expressed his pride in unveiling this symbolic composition, emphasizing the significance of having a State Anthem after 52 years of Meghalaya's Statehood.

The anthem, according to Sangma, eloquently captures the cultural richness and blessings bestowed upon Meghalaya. It serves as a call to unity, urging all residents to work harmoniously towards the advancement of the State. This historic milestone reflects the collective journey of the people of Meghalaya, shaping a shared vision for a prosperous future.

Earlier in the day, Sangma shared the joyous occasion with a post declaring, "Meghalaya celebrates 52 years of its Statehood in Tura today!" The Chief Minister paid homage to the freedom fighters, leaders of the Hill State Movement, and visionaries whose sacrifices and leadership laid the foundation for the beautiful State of Meghalaya.

The culmination of Meghalaya Day celebrations in Tura marks a pivotal chapter in the state's growth story. It signifies Meghalaya's forward momentum, carrying the aspirations of its people and building upon the visionary foundations laid by forefathers. The celebrations underscore a commitment to propel Meghalaya to greater heights in the years to come.

As the State commemorates its Statehood Day, Chief Minister Sangma encourages residents to reflect on their individual roles in shaping Meghalaya's future. He extends advance Meghalaya Day greetings to all, wishing a joyful 52nd Statehood Day to every proud resident.