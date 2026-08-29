Meghalaya marks National Sports Day 2026, announces major push for athletes and grassroots sports

The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, celebrated National Sports Day 2026 on August 29 under the theme “Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat,” highlighting the state’s growing focus on sports development, athlete welfare and grassroots talent identification.

Addressing the programme, Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said the state’s sports budget has increased substantially, from Rs 40 crore in 2018 to more than Rs 840 crore currently. He announced enhanced cash incentives for medal winners at the National Games, with the gold medal prize raised from Rs 7,500 to Rs 2 lakh, while silver and bronze medallists will receive Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

The minister also highlighted the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsperson Direct Appointment Policy (MOSDAP), under which athletes winning medals at recognised events such as the National Games, South Asian Games, Asian Games and Olympics can receive direct government employment without having to undergo competitive recruitment examinations.

Pynshngain Kurbah, a bronze medallist at the 38th National Games, was handed the first direct appointment under MOSDAP during the programme.

Shylla further announced plans to provide training stipends for Meghalaya’s 39th National Games contingent and special insurance provisions for sportspersons under the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme. The government also plans to establish 125 grassroots football centres across the state and assess 24,500 young people under the Sports Talent Identification, Development and Realisation Programme (STAR).

Another major initiative highlighted during the event was the upcoming high-performance sports science centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex, which is scheduled to be inaugurated in September 2026.

The minister said the government’s recognition of athletes should be viewed as the beginning of a larger effort to support and develop sporting talent in the state.

During the celebration, Mawlai Sports Club was felicitated for winning the 4th Meghalaya State League (MSL) and qualifying for the second-stage play-off round of I-League 3 2025-26. State athletes who brought laurels to Meghalaya in various sporting disciplines were also felicitated.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary Dr Shakil P. Ahammed, IAS, said sports help young people develop resilience, teamwork and the ability to overcome failure. He urged athletes to remain disciplined and determined and work towards bringing Olympic glory to the country.

Alertson Nongbri, Director, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, highlighted the expansion of sports infrastructure and efforts to improve athlete preparation. He said the state is working towards creating a high-performance sporting ecosystem as Meghalaya prepares to host the 39th National Games in 2027.

Finely L. Pariat, General Secretary of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, also acknowledged the state’s increasing support and investment in sports while stressing the importance of athletes’ continued dedication.

Meghalaya archer Devraj Mohapatra spoke about the importance of discipline, patience, family and coaching in an athlete’s journey and appreciated the government’s efforts in infrastructure development and financial support.

The event also featured a choir performance by ‘Kawei Ka Sur’. Paia B. War Nongbri, Deputy Director of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, delivered the vote of thanks.

With Meghalaya set to host the 39th National Games in 2027, the state government said its initiatives are aimed at strengthening grassroots participation, improving athlete support and creating greater opportunities for local sportspersons to compete at the national level.