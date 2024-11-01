Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang led state officials in taking the National Unity Day pledge at the Main Secretariat building, marking the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The celebration highlights Raigad Fort as its central theme for 2024, connecting Maharashtra's historic fortress to the national integration message championed by Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Known as the "Iron Man of India," Patel played a crucial role in integrating more than 500 princely states into the Indian Union following independence. His diplomatic skills and determination helped prevent the fragmentation of the newly independent nation.

The observance, which began in 2014, continues to serve as a reminder of Patel's legacy in shaping modern India through peaceful unification. State officials emphasised the importance of maintaining national harmony and integration during the ceremony.

Through various programmes and events across Meghalaya, the day reinforces Patel's vision of a unified India while promoting cultural understanding among diverse communities.