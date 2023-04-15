A landslide at Rngain in Pynursla under East Khasi Hills District claimed the lives of two persons.

The deceased are believed to be residents of Wahlyngkat village in Meghalaya.

The Incident which took place on Friday afternoon, April 14, buried two vehicles along with the occupants, trapping them under the debris.

On Friday evening, a rock fell on two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Rangbah Shnong of Wahlyngkhat, Seiborlang Jaktung, along the Shillong-Dawki route, killing two persons and injuring nine others.

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The event occurred near Ryngngain before reaching Lyngkyrdem, killing two people in the Rangbah Shnong's car. The other nine persons who narrowly escaped were passengers in another car and were taken to the Pynursla Community Health Centre for treatment.

According to an eyewitness, the machines are now attempting to clean the debris. "We noticed there were two people inside the vehicle." But it is yet to be confirmed because the rubble has not been cleaned completely," an eyewitness told The Shillong Times, adding that the route has also been closed.