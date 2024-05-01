In a shocking incident on the evening of Tuesday, April 30, a massive landslide struck near the Sonapur tunnel on the Meghalaya section of the Barak-Guwahati national highway, leaving a truck driver and his co-pilot profoundly grateful for their survival after their vehicle bore the brunt of the debris and a massive tree.

The duo narrowly escaped a fatal fate as the landslide wreaked havoc on their truck, causing extensive damage.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded along the Lumshnong – Ratacherra stretch when an enormous tree and a substantial volume of debris cascaded down from the surrounding hills, directly obstructing the path of the oncoming truck. The force of the falling debris and tree rendered the vehicle severely mangled; however, by a stroke of luck, the driver and co-pilot managed to extricate themselves from the wreckage with relatively minor injuries.

The landslide has resulted in a complete cessation of traffic flow on the critical arterial highway, leaving numerous vehicles stranded on both ends of the Sonapur tunnel. Authorities have launched clearance operations to eliminate the debris and fallen trees obstructing the road; nevertheless, the sheer magnitude of the obstruction indicates that the process is likely to extend over several hours.

In the aftermath of the incident, a lengthy queue of vehicles has formed, with commuters grappling with substantial delays and inconvenience. Local authorities have advised travelers to explore alternative routes until the highway is fully cleared and deemed safe for traversal.

The Sonapur tunnel, a crucial conduit linking Barak Valley and Guwahati, has historically been prone to similar incidents, particularly during the monsoon season, owing to the region's susceptibility to landslides.

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