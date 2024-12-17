Meghalaya pressure group, Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) cautioned Assam-based Hindu organisation, Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) against blocking vital routes to Meghalaya, including the Jorabat road near Guwahati and the Paikan road near Goalpara.

The union's statement comes after the Hindu organisation demanded that Meghalaya's Mawjymbuin Cave be reopened for Hindu rituals and issued a 10-day ultimatum.

President of KSU, Lambokstar Marngar said that the Mawjymbuin Cave is a tourist destination and cannot open for performance of religious rituals.

Informing that the decision to disallow Hindu devotees from offering prayers at the site was taken by the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong in August 2024, the KSU president warned against threatening the state.

Earlier, Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma called for understanding and sensitivity towards local issues.

Accusing the Meghalaya government of not initiating an action into the matter, the Hindu body threatened to block key routes to Meghalaya, including the Jorabat (near Guwahati) and Paikan (near Goalpara) roads if their demand is not met before December 25.

Minister Sangma urged that local sentiments be understood, citing that holding church services near the Ram Mandir would 'not look good'. He stressed the importance of practicing what we preach while acknowledging the ongoing situation in Assam.