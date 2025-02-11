Mawlai SC delivered a statement win in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024, dismantling Nangkiew Irat SC 6-0 at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo. The dominant performance saw Mawlai reclaim the top spot from Shillong Lajong FC, moving up to 32 points.

Kevin Rymbai stole the show with a clinical hat-trick (47’, 58’, 90’+3P), while Overkindness L Mawnai (42’), Banraplang Pyngrope (51’), and Donlad Diengdoh (90’+1) joined the goal-fest. The emphatic victory was the perfect response after a disappointing draw against Langsning FC in their previous outing.

Earlier in the day, Sawmer SC secured a crucial 4-1 win over Nongrim Hills, leapfrogging them to seventh place in the table. Goals from Bickyson Kharkongor (25’), Aibanraplang Dohling (31’), Shanmeiaki Warlarpih (42’), and Diego Khyriem (59’) put the game beyond doubt, despite a late penalty from Alem Khongwir (87’) offering a consolation for Nongrim Hills.

Mawlai’s onslaught began late in the first half after two earlier efforts struck the woodwork. Overkindness broke the deadlock with a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box, beating a diving Rihoklang Khongjoh.

The second half saw Mawlai shift into high gear. A misplaced Nangkiew Irat pass gifted Kevin possession, and he made no mistake with a powerful left-footer. Minutes later, Banskhem Mawlong delivered a pinpoint cross for Banraplang to tap in.

Nangkiew Irat controlled possession briefly but failed to turn it into real danger. Mawlai capitalized instantly, with Damanbhalang Chyne threading a pass to Kevin, who calmly slotted home his second. Kevin then set up Donlad Diengdoh for a header before sealing his hat-trick with a composed penalty in stoppage time.

Nangkiew Irat’s heaviest defeat of the season leaves them reeling, while Mawlai march on, once again setting the pace at the top of the table.