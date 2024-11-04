Meghalaya: Mawlai SC and Ladthadlaboh sc reach quarterfinals in state league 2024
Mawlai SC and Ladthadlaboh SC have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Meghalaya State League 2024. Both teams impressed in the group stages, securing their spots with strong performances.
Mawlai delivered a third double-digit victory, crushing Patharkhmah 10-0 in Group F in Shillong. Despite fielding mostly junior players, Mawlai dominated, with Samlang Rympei scoring four goals (45', 45'+1, 50', 84').
Balviky Marngar added two goals (22', 26'), joined by Arkibor Makhroh (23'), Romarius Laban (25'), Mewanshan S Nongkseh (51'), and Mark Gareth D Shabong (81'). Mawlai now leads the group with a perfect 9 points from three games.
In Group C, Ladthadlaboh's anticipated clash with Seven United turned one-sided, as Ladthadlaboh won 3-0 in Tyrsad. Sanki Langstang (38'), Banteilang Shylla (40'), and Lammida-o Dkhar (90'+2) scored for the team, securing their top spot with 9 points.
Elsewhere, last year’s runners-up Khliehmawlieh edged out Sutnga 1-0 in Group B thanks to a late goal by Wallambok Shangpliang (87') in Mawkyrwat. Sutnga, needing only a draw to secure their place, now shares 6 points with Khliehmawlieh, awaiting Mawten’s game against Riangdo Youth to determine the group’s fate.
Lumsohkhlur took provisional first in Group A with a 2-0 win over Attong Matgrik in Tura. An own goal (13') and Jestibor Mawlong’s (21') strike brought them to 6 points, but the final standings will hinge on Chipakkore’s upcoming match against Pinggera Do·gisik.
Defending champions Rangdajied United thrashed Iatyllilang Lumsehkot Raliang 8-0 in Group D in Khliehriat. Pasborlang Khonglikong led with two goals (21', 89'), supported by RT Hanson Pdang (37'), Balamlynti Khongjee (45'), and several others. Rangdajied now has 7 points but will await the outcome of the Rymbai Skhenshynriah and Mulait United match to see who secures the top spot.
Finally, 7 Wasa United claimed a 2-0 win over Seinbhalang Shkentalang in Group E’s dead rubber, with goals from Jeff K Rymbai (20') and Bannangsan Dkhar (65').
One match remains tomorrow in Group C between Nangkiew Shaphrang Lumdiengngan and Mawlum Tyrsad.
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