Mawlai delivered a third double-digit victory, crushing Patharkhmah 10-0 in Group F in Shillong. Despite fielding mostly junior players, Mawlai dominated, with Samlang Rympei scoring four goals (45', 45'+1, 50', 84').

Balviky Marngar added two goals (22', 26'), joined by Arkibor Makhroh (23'), Romarius Laban (25'), Mewanshan S Nongkseh (51'), and Mark Gareth D Shabong (81'). Mawlai now leads the group with a perfect 9 points from three games.

In Group C, Ladthadlaboh's anticipated clash with Seven United turned one-sided, as Ladthadlaboh won 3-0 in Tyrsad. Sanki Langstang (38'), Banteilang Shylla (40'), and Lammida-o Dkhar (90'+2) scored for the team, securing their top spot with 9 points.

Elsewhere, last year’s runners-up Khliehmawlieh edged out Sutnga 1-0 in Group B thanks to a late goal by Wallambok Shangpliang (87') in Mawkyrwat. Sutnga, needing only a draw to secure their place, now shares 6 points with Khliehmawlieh, awaiting Mawten’s game against Riangdo Youth to determine the group’s fate.

Lumsohkhlur took provisional first in Group A with a 2-0 win over Attong Matgrik in Tura. An own goal (13') and Jestibor Mawlong’s (21') strike brought them to 6 points, but the final standings will hinge on Chipakkore’s upcoming match against Pinggera Do·gisik.

Defending champions Rangdajied United thrashed Iatyllilang Lumsehkot Raliang 8-0 in Group D in Khliehriat. Pasborlang Khonglikong led with two goals (21', 89'), supported by RT Hanson Pdang (37'), Balamlynti Khongjee (45'), and several others. Rangdajied now has 7 points but will await the outcome of the Rymbai Skhenshynriah and Mulait United match to see who secures the top spot.

Finally, 7 Wasa United claimed a 2-0 win over Seinbhalang Shkentalang in Group E’s dead rubber, with goals from Jeff K Rymbai (20') and Bannangsan Dkhar (65').

One match remains tomorrow in Group C between Nangkiew Shaphrang Lumdiengngan and Mawlum Tyrsad.