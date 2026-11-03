Mawlai SC began their SSA Champions Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Lamlynti FC in the opening match at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday, November 3.

Damanbhalang Chyne (21'), Ricky Chyne (27') and Arkibor Makhroh (48') scored for Mawlai in the Group A fixture as the Shillong Premier League (SPL) champions asserted their dominance over the Third Division runners-up.

Mawlai took control early, putting Lamlynti under pressure with their attacking play. The opening goal came in the 21st minute when Damanbhalang Chyne unleashed a curling shot from the left, beating Lamlynti goalkeeper Nister Roy Suting, who is on loan from Langsning.

Six minutes later, Ricky Chyne doubled the lead with a shot from a central position that once again left Suting with little chance of making a save.

Lamlynti struggled to create clear scoring opportunities against Mawlai's experienced side, managing only a few half-chances despite attempts to get back into the contest. Damanbhalang also came close to adding another before the break, but his volley sailed over the crossbar.

Mawlai extended their advantage just three minutes into the second half. Lovingstar Suting, who had missed an opportunity moments earlier, delivered a through ball into the box for Arkibor Makhroh, who made no mistake in finding the net.

With a three-goal lead, Mawlai made full use of their five substitutions, using the opportunity to test different player combinations. Neither side managed to score again as the match ended 3-0.

Before kick-off, Shillong Sports Association (SSA) officials, led by Working President Robert Dkhar, greeted the players and match officials.

The tournament continues on Wednesday, with First Division runners-up Nongkrem taking on Second Division champions Mawpat in another Group A fixture. The match is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm.