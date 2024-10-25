Khrawkupar Jana continued his remarkable goal-scoring form with a second-half hat-trick as Mawlai SC crushed local rivals Ryntih FC 4-1 in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League on Thursday, October 24.

The prolific striker, who had already bagged two goals in his previous outing, struck in the 48th, 51st and 80th minutes to cement his position as the league's leading scorer. Donlad Diengdoh added a fourth for Mawlai, while Allen L Nongbri converted a late penalty for Ryntih.

Despite a scoreless first half highlighted by Ryntih goalkeeper Frolicson Dkhar's spectacular save and Kevin Rymbai's thunderous long-range effort hitting the crossbar, Mawlai dominated after the break.

Jana opened his account with a well-placed header from a corner before showcasing his lethal left foot twice. His second goal saw him thread the ball through Allen L Nongbri's legs from the edge of the box, while his hat-trick came after a goalmouth scramble, finishing off Diengdoh's clever backheel.

Earlier in the day, Shillong Lajong FC secured their second consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over Rangdajied United FC. Samchaphrang Lato put Lajong ahead in the 26th minute, controlling a bouncing ball from a corner before finding the net. Though Benny V Khriam equalised for Rangdajied in the 54th minute, substitute Emanbha Marbaniang's 80th-minute header from Yohaan Benjamin's corner sealed the win for Lajong.

The league continues on October 28 with Laitkor SC facing Sawmer SC at 5:30 pm.