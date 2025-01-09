Defending champions Mawlai SC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Langsning FC in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at First Ground, Polo, on January 8. Khrawkupar Jana's 70th-minute strike proved decisive after Langsning held firm for over an hour.

Despite the league's season average of 3.15 goals per game, recent fixtures have been low-scoring, with only three goals across the last four matches. The win pushes Mawlai to 19 points from seven games, extending their lead over second-placed Shillong Lajong to three points. Langsning remains in eighth place on seven points, ahead of Nongthymmai SC on head-to-head record.

Langsning showed promise early, forcing Mawlai goalkeeper Lambhamiki Lamare into action in just the second minute when he blocked Daohipaia Rymbai's shot. Mawlai’s Baiaikara Swer later attempted a long-range effort reminiscent of his wonder goal in their previous match but failed to find the target.

Langsning keeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh stood tall in the first half, denying Mawlai’s Arkibor Makhroh with a brilliant diving save. Mawlai, struggling to break through, introduced Donlad Diengdoh and Dibinroy Nongspung as early substitutes, but Langsning's defence held firm.

The second half saw Mawlai dominate possession, pinning Langsning deep in their half. Sustained pressure finally paid off when Baiakara advanced into the box from the left, drawing out Rajat Paul before setting up Khrawkupar for an easy finish into an open goal.

Mawlai’s win keeps their unbeaten run intact, while Langsning will need to regroup after another tough outing.

The OC Blue Shillong Premier League resumes on January 14 with Rangdajied United FC facing Sawmer SC at 11 am, followed by Shillong Lajong taking on Laitkor SC at 2:30 pm.