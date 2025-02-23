Defending champions and OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 leaders Mawlai SC extended their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 victory over Sawmer SC in today's second match at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on February 22.

The earlier contest witnessed Samborwell Mynsong score a hat-trick as Laitkor SC pummeled Ryntih FC 8-1.

Donlad Diengdoh (36') scored Mawlai's only goal against 10-man Sawmer, while Samborwell (20’, 47’, 59’) became the ninth different player (and Laitkor's first) this season to score a treble. His team mates Moonstar Nongsiej (19’, 53’), Wadskhem Marbaniang (48’) and Sandy Kharkongor (57’, 63’) also got on the scoresheet, while Mangkara Sun (39') scored Ryntih's only goal.

The results mean that Mawlai now have 38 points from 14 games, 5 ahead of second-placed Shillong Lajong FC with just four games each to play. Laitkor overtook Langsning FC for fourth place with 23 points to 21 and Laitkor also still have a game in hand. For the two losing teams today, Sawmer are in seventh place and Ryntih 10th.

A cross from Robertson Khongriah from the right flank travelled to the far side and was headed back towards the middle where Donlad was waiting to complete the job with a header of his own.

Mawlai should have been in front earlier, though, but Kevin Rymbai blasted one over. Similarly, Charles Lyngdoh later sent the ball over for Sawmer but this was at least closer to the crossbar. There were further missed opportunities for both sides in the second half but crucial for Sawmer was the sending off of Shanmeiaki Warlarpih with a direct red card, possibly for having words with the referee. The talented winger will unfortunately miss Sawmer's next match, which will also be their season-ender.

The closest anyone came to scoring in the second half was Mawlai substitute Khrawkupar Jana, whose shot in stoppage time was on target but Sawmer goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar thrust his foot out to make a fine save.

Earlier, Ryntih put up a decent fight in the first 45 minutes but the players just did not have the legs to carry them through the second half. Moonstar Nongsiej netted first for Laitkor, followed by Samborwell before Mangkara, returning to the starting line-up following a period of injury, pulled one back by heading in a long ball. Incredibly, this was the first goal Ryntih have scored in the first half of a match all season.

The goals really did flow in the second half, with Samborwell scoring from a rebound presented by Ryntih stand-in goalie Derick Khongsit two minutes in, soon followed by Wadskhem Marbaniang's strike 60 seconds later.

Moonstar bagged his brace with an attempt from distance and a few minutes on Sandy fired in Laitkor's fifth of the day. Samborwell netted his hat-trick goal with a shot on the run that Derick got his gloves to but could not keep out and Sandy scored Laitkor's last in the 63rd minute before being substituted.

The goals dried up after that as Laitkor made a string of substitutions after being assured of victory. The win also means that they have done enough to ensure that they will not finish in the relegation zone this season, which is their first in the OC Blue SPL.

There will be two matches on Monday, with the first at 11 am between Shillong Lajong FC and Nangkiew Irat SC. Then, at 3 pm, Nongrim Hills will face Nongthymmai SC.