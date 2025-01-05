Mawlai SC and Rangdajied United FC kicked off the new year in contrasting styles at the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024. Playing at the SSA Stadium, Polo, on January 4, defending champions Mawlai secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Laitkor SC, while Rangdajied thumped Nongthymmai SC 4-0 in a dominant display.

Mawlai’s narrow victory came through an 82nd-minute strike by Baiaikara Swer. Laitkor, despite being underdogs, put up a determined fight, restricting Mawlai's attacking opportunities for most of the match. A nervy moment in the first half saw Laitkor goalkeeper Deranius Wahlang misjudge a long ball, but Mawlai failed to capitalize. Laitkor's Moonstar Nongsiej came close to scoring in the second half, but his shot went just wide.

Mawlai’s breakthrough came late, with Swer’s effort from the edge of the box finding the net. Laitkor's Euvasius Mawthoh was sent off with a straight red card in the dying minutes for dissent after a handball appeal was turned down. Mawlai now lead the standings with 16 points and remain unbeaten, while Laitkor, winless in their last four games, drop to seventh place.

Earlier in the day, Rangdajied made light work of Nongthymmai, with goals from Owanijuh Pajuh (1’), Benny Khriam (41’), and RT Hanson Pdang (88’, 90’+4). Pajuh opened the scoring in under a minute, heading in a perfect cross. He later assisted Benny for the second goal. Nongthymmai had a couple of chances, with Ronald Singh Shaikhom coming close twice, but Meshan Banjop Sumer’s fingertips and the upright denied him.

Hanson sealed the match with two late goals, both from close range. Rangdajied’s resurgence continues, with four consecutive wins and clean sheets, placing them fourth on the table with 12 points. Nongthymmai, meanwhile, sit on 7 points, tied with Langsning but behind on head-to-head record.

The next SPL fixture sees Shillong Lajong FC take on Nongrim Hills SC at 2 pm on Monday.