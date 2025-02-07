Reigning champions Mawlai SC failed to capitalise on a prime chance to secure their grip on this season's title after drawing 1-1 with Langsning FC in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on February 6.

Rangdajied United, meanwhile, won 2-0 over Sawmer in the second fixture.

Damanbhalang Chyne (9’) struck first for Mawlai before Dauruhipaia Pale (27’) equalised for Langsning. Later, Owanijuh Pajuh (67', 82') netted a brace for RUFC.

A win today would have put Mawlai 5 points ahead of their nearest contenders Shillong Lajong FC, who drew by the same scoreline against Nongthymmai SC. Instead, Mawlai's players, fresh from their Meghalaya State League triumph on Saturday, looked a shadow of their usual selves, with inaccurate passing, poor finishing and frantic shot selection. Langsning, on the other hand, have continued to improve and are now five games undefeated.

In the standings, Mawlai continue to rule with 29 points, 3 ahead of Lajong. Rangdajied also have 29 points but have played two games more than the other two clubs. They also have a poorer head-to-head record against Mawlai, which means that they are in second place for now. Langsning moved up to fourth with the draw but have played more matches than any other team.

Damanbhalang bagged the early goal for Mawlai but a gentle cross from the right went straight to the tall Dauruhipaia, who was untroubled in the Mawlai box and he headed in the equaliser rather easily.

It was Langsning who looked the more dangerous after that and Mawlai had no answer. However, Langsning were also wasteful, with Roikhihbha Nongtdu and Dauruhipaia missing good chances in the first half. Mawlai would have received a stern talking to from coach Hering Shangpliang during the break but they had no luck in the second half, with Damanbhalang blocked by Langsning goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh and Romarius Laban denied by the crossbar. Langsning's Ankit Rawat also pulled off a shot that rattled the crossbar.

The second match of the day brought victory to Rangdajied but it was not a sure-footed performance, especially in the first half. Sawmer have suffered several injuries to crucial players but soldiered on and it was they who had the first real attacking shot, with Aibanraplang Dohling striking the woodwork in the 65th minute.

Two minutes later, Freddy B Jyrwa delivered a cross into the box and Sawmer goalie Jeffrey G Jyrwa dived forwards to punch it away but Owanijuh latched on and tipped the rebound over the line. His second goal required more effort on his part, with a protracted battle with a defender before the No. 13 swung round and scored with his less favoured right boot to wrap up the win.

There will be no match until Monday when Laitkor SC take on Lajong at 11 am followed by Ryntih FC and Nongthymmai, the two sides in the relegation zone, at 2:30 pm.