The years of hard work, discipline and dedication for the players and officials of Mawlai SC paid off as they won the final of the 4th Meghalaya State League 2024 5-4 in a tiebreaker against Shillong Lajong FC at a packed Wahiajer Multipurpose Sports Complex Stadium.

Ninety minutes of regulation time and another half hour of extra time failed to yield a goal to separate the two best teams in the competition this season and the title match was thus taken to a tiebreaker, with the thousands of spectators who thronged the stadium riveted by the drama.

Lajong had come through a penalty shootout in the semifinal against Rymbai Shkenshynriah but this time they were bettered by Mawlai. The third Lajong spot kick, taken by Firstborn Roy Khongsti, was blocked by Mawlai goalkeeper Lambhamiki Lamare and that proved to be all that separated these two top sides.

The champions' cheque of Rs 5 lakh and trophy were presented to Mawlai by the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar in the presence of Jowai MLA Shri Wailadmiki Shylla, Meghalaya Football Association President Hamletson Dohling, MFA General Secretary Sunesh Syiem and other dignitaries. Lajong received Rs 3 lakh as runners-up.

The MSL was conceptualised by the MFA and has been supported by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, since its inception in 2017. It brings together the best teams from all the affiliated district associations of the MFA in one grand competition and this season there were 24 clubs from around the state that battled it out to be crowned Champions of Meghalaya.

In keeping with the MSL's stated objective to take the beautiful game to different corners of the state, this year the final was held in Wahiajer, the first time that the league has been brought here. Tyrsad was also a venue for the first time during the group stage.

Mawlai also continued what is becoming a tradition in the MSL - each edition has been won by a different club. The first final was won by Niaw Wasa United followed by Lajong in 2019, Rangdajied United in 2023 and now Mawlai. While the last three are all based in Shillong, the dominance of the state capital's sides are not guaranteed; this time Ladthadlaboh and R Shkenshynriah (from West and East Jaintia Hills) gave Mawlai and Lajong respectively a really tough fight in the semifinal round, with only a small margin separating them.

For Mawlai, the turnaround has been dramatic. They did not take part in the first two editions of the MSL because they were only to regain promotion to the Shillong Premier League in 2020. However, two lost years to the Covid-19 pandemic delayed that return but they went on to win the SPL title in 2022 and then defend it in 2023. The SPL 2023 and MSL 2024 titles have both been won under coach Hering Shangpliang, who has added another feather to his already impressive coaching cap.

In the match, the game truly came alive in extra time, with Mawlai throwing everything they could to win it in open play. They twice hit the crossbar, the second time by captain Brolington Warlarpih, and it was fitting that it was he who took the last spot kick to secure victory for Mawlai.

Individual awards were also handed over at the prize distribution ceremony. The Player of the Final was Lajong's Iohborlang Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi and the other three gongs all went to Mawlai players - Lambhamiki Lamare (Golden Glove for best goalkeeper), Khrawkupar Jana (Golden Boot for top scorer; he scored 12 goals) and Damanbhalang Chyne (Golden Ball for player of the tournament).

The 5th MSL is still some months away but the district leagues that will decide the participants are already underway. In four editions, the pull of the MSL has vastly improved the standard of the game in all corners of Meghalaya, with honour and glory, not to mention prize money, all encouraging players and clubs to strive to be the best, to be the Champions of Meghalaya.