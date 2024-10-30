A long-closed road connecting Mawlonghat to Bimola junction will reopen on November 4, marking a significant change in Shillong's traffic management plan. The East Khasi Hills District administration announced the reopening as part of broader measures to reduce traffic congestion in the busy Iewduh/Barabazaar area.

The road, which had been under "No Entry" restrictions for several years, will now allow vehicles to operate between 8 am and 4 pm daily. This change comes with comprehensive traffic restructuring across multiple key areas:

Key changes include:

- One-way implementation from Motphran to Mawlonghat and Punjabi Lane

- Relocation of bus parking from Mawlonghat to MUDA parking lot near Anjalee Cinema Hall

- New routing system for SPTS buses, diverting them toward Jeep Stand - District Council

- Strict parking regulations along Boucher Road, limiting to single-side parking only

- Complete parking ban on the stretch from Mawlonghat to Bimola junction

The plan also introduces new traffic flow patterns, with buses being diverted at Grand Hotel junction via Boucher Road instead of proceeding to Police Bazaar. Light motor vehicles will maintain access to both Motphran and Grand Hotel Junction at Bimola junction.