Meghalaya’s famed Mawnluh cave in Sohra, has been selected by the IUGS, UNESCO as one of the ‘First 100 IUGS Geological Sites’ in the world.



Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma while sharing the news on Twitter wrote, “Mawmluh Cave in Sohra, Meghalaya known for the ‘Meghalayan Age’ has been selected by @theIUGS(@UNESCO) as one of the 'FIRST 100 IUGS GEOLOGICAL SITES' in the world.”

Mawmluh cave is an old cave located near Mawmluh, a small hamlet in Sohra, Meghalaya. Locally known as Krem Mawmluh, it is one of the prominent caves in Meghalaya and the top place to visit in Cherrapunji.

Krem Mawmluh is considered to be the fourth longest cave in the Indian subcontinent. The cave is situated at an altitude of 4,503 m and is a hotspot for adventure seekers.

Mawmluh Cave is known for the stalagmite formations and other rock formations that are found inside. Hence, it is often recognized as a naturally forming rock structure belonging to the ‘Meghalayan Age’.

The cave is too deep to fit everything within, including passages, different kinds of calcite formations, enormous caverns, waist-deep pools, a few meters of belly crawling, and a few climbs.

Additionally, just one-fourth of the cave receives sunlight, leaving the other two-thirds completely in the dark.

Both routes take about 3 to 4 hours to complete. It is advised that those with acute respiratory diseases avoid visiting Mawmluh Cave because of its geographical formation, which might cause the atmosphere inside the cave to make one feel queasy.