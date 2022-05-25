Meghalaya: Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 on May 26, 2022. Class 12 results will be declared by the Board tomorrow at noon.

Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the result through the official site of MBOSE.

The result for Class 12 will be available to candidates on these websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalaya.shiksha and results.shiksha.

The HSSLC Result will be declared for Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream together on May 26.

The Class 12 result will be declared along with the merit list of the first 10 candidates for all the streams, the highest marks subject wise will also be released by the Board.

Once the Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Science result is declared the will be made available on the official website - http://www.mbose.in/ - for students.