Meghalaya witnessed a joyous occasion on May 8 as the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for Class XII. The results highlighted accomplishments in both Science and Commerce streams, reflecting students' dedicated efforts.

In the Science stream, Sohan Bhattacharjee secured the first position, followed by Gordon Kupar Nongbri in second place, and Ar Meker Marpna in third. Bhattacharjee is from Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Nongbri from St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, and Marpna from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School.

In the Commerce stream, Ferry Filarisha Wann from St. Mary's Higher Secondary School claimed the top spot, with Raj Paul from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School securing second place. The third position was shared by Pongkoch Dutta from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, and Pinky Kumari and Aditya Prasad from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School and Don Bosco College, respectively.

Several schools demonstrated exceptional performance. Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School, St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, and St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School each secured three ranks in the Science stream. In Commerce, St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, and Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School exhibited commendable performances with multiple ranks.

Moreover, North Liberty Higher Secondary School claimed two ranks, while Sacred Heart Boys' Higher Secondary School, Mairang Presbyterian Science College, Shillong College, Don Bosco, and Alpha English Higher Secondary School each secured one rank.

This year, the pass percentage for the Science stream stood at 85.24%, with the Commerce stream close behind at 80.26%. Over 1,000 candidates secured the first division in the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 from the Science stream, while more than 600 students secured the first division in the Commerce Stream.