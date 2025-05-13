A group of 35 Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) trainee officers from the 2025 batch visited South West Garo Hills district on Tuesday for a comprehensive field exposure aimed at strengthening their practical understanding of district administration, rural governance, and border management.

A key part of the visit included a session at the DRDA Conference Hall in Ampati, where trainees engaged directly with the District Administrative Officers and the Superintendent of Police. The interaction focused on the day-to-day challenges of governance, law enforcement, and administrative coordination in a border district.

The trainees also toured the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and the District Rural Development Agency to observe how public services are managed and delivered on the ground. The exposure is designed to help officers connect policy with implementation at the grassroots level.

One of the most critical components of the visit was the field trip to the International Border and the Kalaichar Border Haat. Here, the officers learned about the operational aspects of border trade and the collaborative efforts required for security and economic engagement in sensitive regions.

Earlier in the day, the group visited Garobadha Primary Health Centre to assess healthcare delivery in rural areas, followed by a tour of the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society facility at the Godalgre Cluster Model Training Centre under the Betasing C&RD Block. The visit showcased livelihood initiatives supported by the National Rural Livelihood Mission and their impact on local communities.

The district-level field visit forms a vital component of the MCS training curriculum, providing future administrators with on-the-ground perspectives that will inform their roles in public service.