Meghalaya: MDC disrupts staff nurse recruitment interview at Nongstoin, administration condemns incident

The West Khasi Hills district administration has condemned the disruption of a staff nurse recruitment interview at Nongstoin after a Member of the District Council (MDC) allegedly entered the interview hall without permission and raised his voice at members of the selection board.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner, West Khasi Hills, on Tuesday, the district administration is conducting recruitment for staff nurses on a contractual basis for the MCH, Nongstoin.

The written examination was held at Nongstoin College on September 21, following which 60 candidates were shortlisted for personal interviews scheduled for September 29 and 30 at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

The administration said that while the interview was underway on September 29, the Nongstoin MDC entered the interview hall without prior intimation or permission and raised his voice at members of the interview board in the presence of candidates.

The proceedings were interrupted, causing distress to the candidates and the interview board, the administration said. The MDC was subsequently escorted to the Deputy Commissioner's chamber, where he made verbal allegations concerning the recruitment process.

The district administration said it was examining the incident and would take appropriate action in accordance with law.

It also urged anyone with concerns about the recruitment process, including allegations of demands for money or other malpractice, to submit complaints in writing along with specific details and supporting evidence to the Deputy Commissioner.

The administration said the selection would be based strictly on merit through the written examination and personal interview and clarified that candidates were not required to make any payment at any stage.

It also cautioned candidates against touts or individuals claiming they could influence the recruitment process and asked them to report such approaches immediately.

The administration said the recruitment would be completed in a fair, transparent and time-bound manner so that the MCH Hospital, Nongstoin, could be made operational at the earliest and healthcare services made available to people in the region.